Morgan Stanley Trims Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $43.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

NYSE TAP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.05. 450,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,548. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.