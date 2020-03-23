Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.61 on Monday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

