MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 50,297 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,297 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Textron by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

