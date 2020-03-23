Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10,060.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Msci were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.22. 278,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.61. Msci Inc has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $335.43. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

