Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,109 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $15.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.46. 65,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,228. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $189.93 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.61. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

