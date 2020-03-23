M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,321 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of M&T Bank worth $86,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.77. 52,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.29. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.