Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 608,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,092. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $494.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

