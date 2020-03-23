Multi-collateral DAI Price Tops $1.01 (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $80.92 million and $11.68 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 79,784,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,754,540 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

