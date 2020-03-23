Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $682.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $682.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.80 million to $763.50 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $591.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

NYSE:MUR opened at $5.51 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,304,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

