MVL (MVL) Trading 28.4% Higher This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, MVL has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $139,634.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Cashierest and IDCM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.04084603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012968 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX, UEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.