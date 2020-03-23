Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 332.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,541. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $41,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myomo by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

