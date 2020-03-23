Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $905.04 million, a P/E ratio of -35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

