N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BWNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130 ($1.71).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

LON BWNG opened at GBX 21.66 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.31 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87.

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.