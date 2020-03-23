NAGA (NGC) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $724,226.67 and approximately $221.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000635 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.89 or 0.04128776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037666 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003668 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.