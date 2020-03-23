Nano (NANO) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, Nano has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00006959 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Coindeal, Mercatox and Bitinka. Nano has a total market cap of $59.30 million and $3.18 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,394.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.02063666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.44 or 0.03416069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00599464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00679221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00076509 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00494949 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Nanex, HitBTC, Gate.io, CoinEx, Coindeal, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Binance, Bitinka, RightBTC, CoinFalcon, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.