NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) Insider Acquires A$47,000.00 in Stock

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd (ASX:NSC) insider Warwick Evans acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,000.00 ($33,333.33).

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.55 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of A$0.87 ($0.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 248.36 and a current ratio of 248.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.58.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

