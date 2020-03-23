Narrative Achieves Market Cap of $94,192.95 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 170.9% against the US dollar. Narrative has a market capitalization of $94,192.95 and $4.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.02645530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189961 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

