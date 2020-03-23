Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 268.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Nasdaq worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,208,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ opened at $80.50 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.