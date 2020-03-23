National Bank Financial Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$3.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.37.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.98. 1,093,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,758. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1104622 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

