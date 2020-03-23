National Bank Financial Lowers Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$0.40

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.31. 238,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,488. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co..

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

