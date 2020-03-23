National Bank Financial Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$11.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.60.

Shares of FM traded down C$0.29 on Monday, hitting C$5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.23. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

