National Bank Financial Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$12.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.64 on Monday, reaching C$7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,625. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.60.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

