National Bank Financial Trims Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Target Price to C$0.45

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.35. 140,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $146.02 million and a PE ratio of -8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.63. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.92.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.1317808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.