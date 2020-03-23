National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.22 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.00.

BYD stock opened at C$144.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$208.83.

