National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Buys $1,474,145.16 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,474,145.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National CineMedia alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $657,647.92.

NCMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 731,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,554. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.67%. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,973,000 after buying an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 63,442 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.