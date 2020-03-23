National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Stake Lifted by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,173 shares during the period. National General accounts for approximately 4.2% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.82% of National General worth $20,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of National General by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in National General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National General by 308.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National General alerts:

Shares of NGHC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 419,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,791. National General Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.