National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock traded down $3.32 on Monday, hitting $46.33. 773,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,290. National Grid has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

