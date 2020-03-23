National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,640.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 197,191 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 1,715.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 168,962 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI opened at $27.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.