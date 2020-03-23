National Securities Downgrades Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Neutral

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by research analysts at National Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

PRFT opened at $28.52 on Monday. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $938.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,147,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

