National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Insider Acquires A$125,000.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) insider Steven Leigh bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,652.48).

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities has a 1-year low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00.

Get National Storage REIT Stapled Securities alerts:

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Company Profile

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage REIT Stapled Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.