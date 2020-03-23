National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter valued at $405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Vision by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 215,709 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 15.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in National Vision by 55.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 157,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of EYE opened at $14.06 on Monday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

