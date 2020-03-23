Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.33. Navistar International reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. 254,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,616. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.46.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

