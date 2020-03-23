NCC Group (LON:NCC) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 237 ($3.12).

NCC opened at GBX 137.20 ($1.80) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The company has a market cap of $380.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

