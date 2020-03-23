NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 71,562.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.40% of NCR worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NCR by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after buying an additional 318,222 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer raised shares of NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,122. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

