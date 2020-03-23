Nectar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0503 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00091215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.26 or 1.00570828 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00071145 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

