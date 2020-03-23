Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VRCA has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

VRCA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.99. 85,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $223.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.70.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,103,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

