Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDAY. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $47.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

