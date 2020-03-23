Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $372.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $192.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $174.02 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,950,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

