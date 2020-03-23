Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.30% of Neogen worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,756,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 2,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $477,768.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $781,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,477 shares of company stock worth $5,106,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEOG shares. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.31. 269,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,564. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

