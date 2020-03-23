Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Major Shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc Sells 9,050 Shares

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $22,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.18. 573,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,400. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Neon Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

