NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get NESTE OYJ/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. 31,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,002. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

About NESTE OYJ/ADR

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.