Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 81 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 81 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 107.93.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.