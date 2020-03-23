Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Position Raised by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares during the period. Net 1 UEPS Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Southside Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 197,279 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UEPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of UEPS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

