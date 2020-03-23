Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 415.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after acquiring an additional 199,705 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,707,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 127,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.16. 32,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.