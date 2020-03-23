New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,771 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

