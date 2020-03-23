New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE BCI traded down C$3.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.99. 332,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,233. The firm has a market cap of $422.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.29. New Look Vision Group has a 12 month low of C$24.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.