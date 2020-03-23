New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 265.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.08% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMFC stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 2,547,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,608. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

