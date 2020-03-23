New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Holdings Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of New Residential Investment worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,269 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRZ traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.35. 15,667,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

