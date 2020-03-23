Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NWL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 392,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,257,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

