Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report sales of $174.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.75 million and the lowest is $172.40 million. Newpark Resources reported sales of $211.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full-year sales of $736.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $762.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $806.50 million, with estimates ranging from $787.90 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newpark Resources.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NR. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NR stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.72.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newpark Resources (NR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.